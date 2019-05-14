The 12th edition of Open Source Day (OSD) will take place today at the Legia Warsaw Stadium in Poland’s capital city.

The event will include presentations, forums and nine technical sessions spanning automation, containerization, cloud computing, virtualization, security, monitoring, CI/CD, software and app development and databases.

“Participants at the upcoming event will be able to see what the current state of open source and the trends and perspectives are for one of the most important modern development topics of technology that is currently the basis of the functions in all branches of industry,” said Dariusz Świąder, the president of Linux Polska.

The yearly event in Warsaw is a platform for experience, exchanging contacts and demonstrating cases of open source solutions.

The main sponsor is Red Hat and conference partners include EDB Postgres, Microsoft, MySQL, Oracle, Sysdig and Zabbix is the main sponsor for the event. It is organized by Linux Polska with Aplitt as the exhibition parter. Also, Several of Poland’s ministries are patrons of the event.

“A platform for the exchange of ideas on open source was previously lacking in Poland,” said Świąder.” Our main goal when we organized the first edition of Open Source Day was to expand the awareness surrounding open source.”

When it comes to open source trends, a report last year by DigitalOcean found that 55 percent of developers surveyed are contributing to open source projects and that of the giant five tech companies, Google is most supportive of the open source community.