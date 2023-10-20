The Microsoft Azure Incubations Team has launched Radius, a new open application platform for the cloud.

Radius is designed to facilitate collaboration between developers and platform engineers in delivering and managing cloud-native applications while adhering to corporate best practices for cost, operations, and security.

It addresses several cloud-related challenges in development and operations.

It can deploy applications across private clouds, Microsoft Azure, and Amazon Web Services, with support for more cloud providers to be added in the future.

It supports established technologies like Kubernetes, integrates with infrastructure tools such as Terraform and Bicep, and works with CI/CD systems like GitHub Actions. Radius also accommodates multi-tier web-plus-data and complex microservice applications. Other compatible technologies include Docker and Redis.

Radius aids developers in understanding their applications comprehensively, connecting new components seamlessly and handling permissions and connection strings.

Also, the project ensures that cloud infrastructure aligns with cost, operations, and security requirements, using recipes defined by IT, platform, and security engineers. It links applications to their dependent infrastructure, creating an application graph for better visualization.

Radius was built as a collaborative effort involving companies like Microsoft, BlackRock, Comcast, and Millennium BCP, and the maintainers encourage contributions from the open-source community to evolve in line with cloud-native trends.

To learn more or get started with Radius, visit radapp.io, participate in discussions on Discord, or attend upcoming community meetings.