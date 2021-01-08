This week’s highlighted open-source project is designed to help developers build UI components faster. Storybook allows developers to browse a component library, view different states of a component, and interactively develop and test those components.

Storybook provides a development environment for creating these components, and eliminates the need to start up a complex development stack, force data into a database, or navigate around the application.

In addition, components can be documented and reused. Other features include the ability to visually test components, incorporate addons, give development feedback, and generate a styleguide automatically.

Supported frameworks include React/React Native, Vue, Angular, Marionette.js, Ember, and more.

To get started, there is a website called Learn Storybook that provides in-depth guides and tutorials on how to use Storybook to create UI components.