May is a month rife with graduations, and Apache Dubbo, an open-source remote procedure call framework based on Java, is getting its turn as it graduates from the Apache Incubator to a Top-Level Project (TLP).

The project was originally developed at Alibaba and open sourced in 2011. It entered the Apache Incubator, the gateway to becoming an official ASF project, early last year.

The Dubbo framework can specify the methods that can be called remotely across distributed or microservice systems, and its primary functionalities are: interface-based remote call; fault tolerance and load balancing; and automatic service registration and discovery, according to the Apache Software Foundation (ASF).

Other projects that recently joined the TLP ranks include Apache Unom, a standards-based, customer data platform, and Apache Airflow, scalable workflow automation and scheduling system for authoring and managing Big Data.

Dubbo features include: