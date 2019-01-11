A new open-source project is launching this year to get down to the nitty gritty of IoT developer challenges. Ockam provides a suite of tools for identifying, trusting and including interoperability in connected devices.

The project includes a software development kit with a library for Go language developers and a CLI. Future releases will include additional programming language support, features and tools. The Ockam team explains the SDK helps developers build Ockam functionality into their apps and embedded software and enables developers to become Ockam Network clients so they can share data with other devices and verify that data.

“The Ockam SDK gives developers an experience that allows them to add identity, trust and interoperability in IoT devices. They do not need to have a deep understanding of secure IoT network architecture or complex cryptographic key identity management to use Ockam,” Matthew Gregory, CEO and founder of Ockam, wrote in a post.

Gregory founded Ockam after seeing developers struggling with creating secure and interoperable IoT solutions. “For the average developer, building hardened secure IoT device/application logic has been too technically onerous. As a result, the market has been a hodge podge of technologies and tools that are exceedingly expensive and sacrifice interoperability,” he wrote when the solution first entered private preview in October.

Ockam is designed to be the foundation of IoT ecosystems, and enable multi-party IoT networks. “Ockam builds upon the proven developer-first model of Heroku/Twilio/Stripe, which abstracted away the technical complexity of cloud, telecommunications & payments. Developers only need to know a couple Ockam functions from the SDK to tune their IoT devices and applications with best practices,” Gregory wrote.

Key features include Iot capabilities, serverless architecture, cloud infrastructure and open standards. In addition, the project is run from leaders in the open-source, IoT security, and blockchain space.