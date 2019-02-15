GraphQL is quickly becoming the preferred approach for working with APIs. It is a query language for APIs, and is designed to give users more insight and understanding into the data inside their APIs.

According to GraphQL platform provider Apollo, it’s also so much more than a query language. “It’s a comprehensive solution to the problem of connecting modern apps to services in the cloud. As such, it forms the basis for a new and important layer in the modern application development stack: the data graph. This new layer brings all of a company’s app data and services together in one place, with one consistent, secure, and easy-to-use interface, so that anyone can draw upon it with minimal friction,” the company wrote.

While GraphQL itself is an open-source project, this week’s SD Times featured project looks at Principled GraphQL: a set of best practices for implementing and scaling GraphQL. Principled GraphQL provides 10 best practices split into three focus areas: integrity, agility, and operations.

According the project, the 10 principles are: