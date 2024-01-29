Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, has expanded its continuous testing platform with support for SAP, Oracle, and beyond through a strategic partnership with Worksoft, a leader in intelligent test automation. With Worksoft, Perforce now provides end-to-end coverage with the most comprehensive testing suite on the market.

Through this partnership, Perforce and Worksoft are joining forces to deliver a full testing suite incorporating everything from extensive mobile, web, performance, and API testing to SAP S/4HANA migrations and Salesforce.com implementations. This partnership leverages unparalleled expertise in test automation, tackling the most intricate applications and testing obstacles. It presents businesses with an unmatched, all-encompassing platform for large-scale continuous testing.

“With Perforce and Worksoft, teams now have all the pieces of the puzzle to transform their continuous testing efforts,” says Konrad Litwin, General Manager at Perforce. “From mobile to performance to SAP testing, Perforce’s expanded suite offers all the tools to help enterprises test in a more streamlined, efficient, and scalable way.”

“This partnership between Worksoft and Perforce is much more than mere collaboration; we’re setting a new horizon in software quality assurance,” said Worksoft CEO, Tony Sumpster. “Together, we’re reshaping the application development and deployment landscape, and our combined strengths mark a paradigm shift: Transforming complexity into clarity and turning constant business change into opportunities for our clients.”

Whether migrating from SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA, supporting business critical ERP systems, or deploying a new digital eCommerce gateway, the extended suite covers software development, load and performance testing, requirements traceability, test data management, mobile testing, enterprise application testing, and everything in-between.

The partnership between Perforce and Worksoft elevates continuous testing to new heights,” says Litwin. “With this collaboration, enterprises can confidently embark on their continuous testing journey, assured of comprehensive support at every step from this synergistic alliance.”