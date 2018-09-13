Today at BlockWorld Conference, Amalto, a leading provider of B2B document exchange and transaction management solutions, announced the launch of the Early Adopter Program of Platform 6, their enterprise application platform. Platform 6 enables developers, integrators, startups and IT organizations to quickly and easily create blockchain-based transactional applications. Platform 6 is blockchain-agnostic and provides all the off-chain features and services required to develop, package and run enterprise-class decentralized applications.

Platform 6 was initially developed to solve process automation and B2B transaction challenges for enterprises including Chevron, GE, Iron Mountain, Suez, Superior Propane and Thales. It has recently undergone a major uplift to help all types of organizations develop enterprise transactional applications. Most significantly, Platform 6 has been made blockchain-ready and closely integrated with Ethereum. Support for other major blockchain frameworks will be added soon.

Developers can sign up for the Early Adopter Program starting today at http://www.platform6.io/ and join companies like ConsenSys and Ondiflo that are already using Platform 6 to create blockchain-based enterprise applications.

According to Gartner’s report, Predicts 2018: Top Predictions in Blockchain Business, “Projects by enterprises that apply peer-to-peer decentralized models without a middleman are rare.” The reason such implementations are still rare is because building and running blockchain-based decentralized business applications is not an easy task. The blockchain part represents only a small portion of the effort.

“Platform 6 is architected to support peer-to-peer decentralized models and provides all the features to develop an enterprise application,” said Emmanuel Thiriez, co-founder of Amalto and Platform 6. “We encourage developers to apply to Platform 6 Early Adopter Program and discover how easy and fast it is to build blockchain-based applications. They will benefit from a battle-hardened platform in wide production by global companies and will also be able to leverage Platform 6 built-in monetization scheme to generate recurring revenue.”

Platform 6 includes:

● All features and services required to build enterprise-class applications – users & permissions, organizational structure, workflows, data transformation, system integration, responsive-design User Interface, APIs…

● The ability to develop additional custom services in various languages (Java, Node.js, .Net and Go)

● A native integration with major blockchain frameworks including Ethereum (available today), Hyperledger, Fabric Quorum, Qtum Neo, R3 Corda, and others (coming soon)

● An easy way to manage developed applications (package, install, upgrade, uninstall…)