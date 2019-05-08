App-development and digital experience technology company, Progress announced a preview of Progress Unite UX. The solution integrates with existing design tools to automatically translate design into pixel-perfect front-end code.

Progress Unite UX combines plug-ins and libraries to popular design tools, creating guidelines for designers to work within. Design files are exported to a “MetaBridge” file structure that is then opened in Unite UX Studio, which translates the MetaBridge to either Angular or React front-end code. The full list of features can be viewed here.

The solution intends to solve the challenge that is presented by the fact that UX designers and developers use different tools which results in many iterations between the groups and disparities.

CloudBees launches CloudBees AWS Quick Start

CloudBees released CloudBees AWS Quick Start solution, which is comprised of CloudBees Core and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) Spot Instances. The company says that tighter integrations between CloudBees and AWS will save time and consumption costs.

CloudBees Core is a cloud native, continuous delivery (CD) solution that can be hosted on-premise or in the cloud and Amazon EC2 Spot Instances offer spare compute capacity available in the AWS cloud.

“Continuous delivery workloads are tailor made for containers and for EC2 Spot, our innovative discount pricing option,” said Joshua Burgin, the general manager of Compute Services at AWS. “CloudBees Core meets the needs of enterprises looking to develop mission-critical software by using Kubernetes and Spot to provide a scalable, cost-effective way to deploy these workloads in the cloud.”

OASIS introduces Open Projects program

The global nonprofit consortium OASIS announced the launch of Open Projects, which allows developers to work on whatever they choose under open-source licenses and a path to recognition.

OASIS is launching the first two Open Projects – Open Services for Lifecycle Collaboration (OSLC) and OpenDocument Format (ODF) Advocacy.

The OSLC Open Project advances a suite of standard REST APIs to connect data and achieve the digital thread across domains, applications and organizations. The ODF (Open Document Format) Advocacy Open Project promotes a document standard that ensures permanent access to data and eliminates the risk of vendor lock-in.

The program was created in response to the developer community’s calls for more flexibility and options for collaboration on open source projects.

Sumo Logic Completes $110 Million Funding Round

Sumo Logic, a cloud-native, machine data analytics platform that delivers continuous intelligence, completed a $110 million funding round led by Battery Ventures.

In addition to participation by existing investors, new investors include Tiger Global Management and Franklin Templeton. The latest round brings Sumo Logic’s total funding to $345 million.

“Sumo Logic’s growth is driven by the shift to digital business and cloud adoption across all industries and companies of all sizes,” said Ramin Sayar, the president and CEO of Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic states that it wants to expand the platform analytics capabilities of its service to address the operational, security and business requirements of modern businesses as they adopt new multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud infrastructure, architecture, tools and processes.