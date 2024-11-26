The development software company Progress today announced the Q4 2024 releases of its Telerik and Kendo UI libraries, which now offer day-zero compatibility with .NET 9 and Angular 19, and add enhanced design-to-code features and data-driven experiences.

In addition to supporting .NET 9 and Angular 19, the releases also include support for Angular hybrid Standalone components and integration of KendoReact and Astro.

This release adds more than 70 new Page Templates and Building Blocks that have been preconfigured with Telerik UI for Blazor, Kendo UI for Angular, and Progress KendoReact components. According to Progress, these can be beneficial to developers working without the support of designers, or can be integrated into design systems as reusable assets.

Additionally, Progress ThemeBuilder added support for new styling options. Previously, it could only be used to style Telerik and Kendo UI components, but it can now also be used to style HTML elements and convert Figma components into HTML.

And finally, improved data-driven experiences include a new Kendo UI feature that allows users to create chart types from Grid selections and other data-bound components, as well as right-to-left text support in Skia-based rendering, simplified web service integration, initial report preview, and event handlers in Progress Telerik Reporting components.

“With this release of Telerik and Kendo UI, we’re taking design-to-developer automation to the next level, addressing critical challenges in the design-to-code process and providing day-zero support for the latest .NET and JavaScript frameworks,” said Loren Jarrett, EVP and general manager of digital experience at Progress. “Our products continue to evolve ahead of technology trends, enabling developers to stay at the forefront of what is needed to deliver great digital experiences that drive business outcomes.”