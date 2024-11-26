Qodo, the generative AI code integrity platform, announced today the launch of automated compliance checks in its code review agent, Qodo Merge. This helps organizations meet regulatory requirements by automatically validating the alignment between pull requests and their associated tickets, while helping developers verify their work on a task is complete. The tool integrates with both Jira Cloud and Server, and GitHub Issues to analyze whether code changes comply with their original requirements, providing concrete metrics on implementation accuracy while creating an audit trail that can help satisfy standards like ISO 9001, SOC 2, HIPAA, and FDA regulations for medical devices.

Organizations in regulated industries face increasing pressure to demonstrate traceability between software changes and their corresponding requirements. Standards and regulations across healthcare, finance, automotive, and aerospace sectors mandate that organizations maintain comprehensive documentation of their development processes, establish clear chains of accountability, and verify that all code changes meet specified requirements. Traditional manual processes for maintaining this compliance are time-consuming and error-prone, leading to increased development costs and potential regulatory risks.

The Qodo Merge code review agent addresses these challenges by establishing an automated connection between ticket management systems and code reviews. The tool fetches ticket context from Jira or GitHub Issues when referenced in pull requests, then evaluates how closely the code changes align with the ticket’s requirements. It assigns compliance levels of “Fully compliant,” “Partially compliant,” or “Not compliant,” while maintaining a detailed audit trail of all reviews and changes. This automation helps organizations satisfy regulatory requirements for traceability, documentation, and verification while reducing the manual overhead traditionally associated with compliance.

“Organizations in regulated industries often dedicate significant engineering resources to maintaining compliance documentation and ensuring traceability between requirements and implementation,” said Itamar Friedman, CEO and co-founder of Qodo. “By automating these processes and integrating them directly into the development workflow, we’re helping dev teams maintain their velocity while actually improving their compliance posture. This brings Qodo a step forward in our mission of enabling code integrity, which means understanding the intent of a task and verifying that it is correctly implemented to a high standard. Ultimately, this will enable automated implementation — going from specifications, to high-quality generated code.”

The tool requires minimal setup, with configuration options for both cloud and self-hosted environments. Teams can reference tickets using either complete URLs or shortened ticket IDs, and the system automatically surfaces relevant ticket information alongside code changes. For organizations using Jira Cloud, Qodo offers a dedicated app installation flow that streamlines the authentication process. The tool can be configured to run automatically on all pull requests or selectively enabled based on team preferences, with options to adjust compliance checking requirements through configuration files.

Software development teams can start automating compliance checks with the Qodo Merge code review agent today by visiting qodo.ai/products/git-plugin