Organizations face a growing mainframe skills gap due to the attrition of IBM® zSystems experts and a low percentage of next-gen technology professionals who are inclined to learn esoteric mainframe languages and tools. To help, Rocket Software is arming today’s developers with familiar open-source solutions for z/OS that close the gap between modern application development and the mainframe. These modern capabilities make it easy for developers and admins alike to manage the mainframe similarly to how they work with other platforms.

Despite the benefits open source offers organizations, it is not immune to vulnerabilities, and organizations must adopt a security-first mindset and partner with industry-leading vendors to ensure that they can identify and fix vulnerabilities in time to mitigate security and compliance risks. Just a few months ago, Git announced two critical-level security vulnerabilities that left source code repositories susceptible to malicious code—underscoring the importance of having rapid-response vendor support.

“Open source is accelerating mainframe modernization and evolving mainframe DevOps, but it can also pose risks without vendor support as proved by Git’s recent security vulnerabilities,” said Phil Buckellew, President, Infrastructure Modernization at Rocket Software. “Rocket Software delivered patches to customers affected within three days, keeping our clients’ open-source environments secure and in compliance so they can continue focusing on their business rather than investing time and resources in patching tools.”

Rocket® Open AppDev for Z is an open-source DevOps solution providing services and support for over 20 open-source languages and tools—including Git®, Python®, cURL and Bash—that enable the mainframe to be another valuable platform in a DevOps infrastructure.3 This enables organizations to bring the accessibility of open source to the mainframe while ensuring the security and compliance of their applications and data. Rocket Software’s most recent major updates to Open AppDev for Z, among several others, include: