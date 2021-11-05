TiDB is an open-source, cloud-native, distributed SQL database for elastic scale and real-time analytics.

It is ACID-compliant and developers can use TiDB as a scale-out MySQL database with familiar SQL syntaxes and ecosystem tools. It automatically shards data and users can add new nodes to scale horizontally and elastically to meet their business growth.

TiDB simplifies the ETL process and automatically recovers from errors. Users can now focus on their business and stop worrying about their database infrastructure.

The project supports real-time analytics and by breaking the wall between OLTP and OLAP, it makes applications adaptive to transient business opportunities.

“Performance is not the only way to judge a database. A successful database is convenient to use, can satisfy our changing needs, and give us satisfactory performance,” Shawn Ma, senior technical director at PingCAP, the creator of TiDB, wrote in a blog post. “This is the philosophy behind TiDB. TiDB is an open-source, distributed SQL database that aims to serve all types of workloads in just one database. The long-divided database architecture shall again be united. The key to this unity? Hybrid transactional and analytical processing (HTAP).”