As organizations start to move to the cloud and adopt multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments, IBM wants to ensure data stays secure. The company today announced Cloud Pak for Security, a new solution that connects security tools, cloud and on-premise systems without having to move data.

IBM first introduced Cloud Paks in June as a way to help organizations in the cloud. Cloud Pak for Security aims to help with their security challenges.

“As businesses move mission-critical workloads to hybrid multicloud environments, security data is spread across different tools, clouds and IT infrastructure. This can create gaps that allow threats to be missed, leading security teams to build and maintain costly, complex integrations and manual response plans,” said Mary O’Brien, general manager of IBM Security. “With Cloud Pak for Security, we’re helping to lay the foundation for a more connected security ecosystem designed for the hybrid, multicloud world.”

In addition, a recent IBM Security sponsored report found more than half of teams struggle with integrated data and disparate security and analytic tools across cloud environments. Additionally, IBM has found organizations are using between two and 15 hybrid clouds and a majority of respondents predict they will turn to multiple hybrid clouds within the next three years.

The Cloud Pak for Security will feature:

Open-source technology for hunting threats and automation capabilities

Ability to be installed in any environment

Software pre-integrated with Red Hat OpenShift

Ability to connect data sources to find hidden threats and make better risk-based decisions

Ability to connect security workflows with a single interface to help teams respond faster to incidents

Connectors for pre-built integrations with popular tools such as IBM, Carbon Black, Tenable, Elastic, BigFix and Splunk

Integration with public cloud providers including IBM Cloud, AWS and Microsoft Azure

A model to help Managed Security Service Providers operate at scale, address silos and streamline processes

“IBM Cloud Pak for Security is a platform that integrates your existing security tools to offer deeper insights into threats across hybrid multicloud environments, using an infrastructure-independent common operating environment that runs anywhere. Security teams can quickly search for threats and orchestrate response with automated actions—without moving the underlying data,” Justin Youngblood, vice president of strategy and offering management at IBM, wrote in a blog post.