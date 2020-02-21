Microsoft has announced the general availability of its cybersecurity solution. Microsoft Threat Protection (MTP) is designed to provide security checks across users, emails, applications, and endpoints. The solution alerts users and takes action using AI so that security professionals can automatically detect, investigate, and stop coordinated multi-point attacks, Microsoft explained

In addition, it weeds out the unimportant and amplifies signals that might have been missed, freeing defenders to work on the incidents that need their attention, according to Microsoft.

The company explained that previous security solutions are designed to protect against threats for each domain separately, but now threat detection with built-in intelligence can understand how an attack got in, prevent its spread across domains, and automatically heal compromised assets.

“The world is indeed getting more complicated, but the public cloud combined with human expertise and industry collaboration are delivering innovation that gives the advantage back to the defenders of cyberspace. We have never been more optimistic about the potential for technology to support and scale your most precious cybersecurity assets – your people,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post.

The AI capabilities built into Microsoft Security solutions are trained on 8 trillion daily threat signals and the insights of 3,500 security experts. Custom algorithms and machine learning models make, and learn from, billions of queries every day, according to Microsoft.

“The Threat Analytics report in MTP provides an exposure view and recommends the customer apply the appropriate Outlook security patch that will prevent this attack from recurring,” Microsoft wrote.

MTP currently supports Linux, with plans to support iOS and Android.