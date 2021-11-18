Perforce Software announced new functionality to speed the remediation of discovered defects in automated scans.

This is delivered through integration with Secure Code Warrior (SCW) in which Klocwork customers can instantly connect to resources that explain how to mitigate vulnerabilities.

By Connecting the relevant SCW learning resources to the security vulnerabilities as they are detected by SAST tools, the Klocwork and the Secure Code Warrior learning platform can empower developers to remediate errors quickly and continuously enhance their skillset.

“Developers need a simplified, seamless way to gain access to the necessary software security training while also maintaining code development velocity. With this integration, we’ve made it easy for development teams to learn as they go, at the relevant time and via the relevant interface” says Eran Kinsbruner, DevOps evangelist at Perforce. “The knowledge they gain allows developers to work smarter and faster to move projects forward.”

Additional details on the new integration are available here.