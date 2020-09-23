Snyk is looking to bolster its security platform with the acquisition of DeepCode, a provider of real-time semantic code analysis. Through its AI-powered platform, DeepCode is able to assist developers with app quality and security.

According to Snyk, the addition of DeepCode will add to its existing open-source security, container security and infrastructure as code security capabilities.

“Traditional security tools are fatally flawed in today’s fast-paced development environment,” said Peter McKay, CEO of Snyk. “They are too slow for developers to use in their daily work, and they result in too many false positives, often leading to wasted time or overlooked threats. DeepCode’s AI engine brings a level of speed and accuracy to Snyk’s technology platform that will give customers a level of security intelligence they’ve never had before. Additionally, we now can apply those capabilities to the proprietary code written by developers, extending the Snyk platform’s coverage for securing cloud native applications.”

McKay also explained that DeepCode will constantly learn from Snyk’s vulnerability database to provide smarter results. “This will enhance our solution in two ways. It will enable an even faster integration for developers, testing for issues while they develop rather than as an additional step. And it will further increase the accuracy of our results, almost eliminating the need to waste time chasing down false positives,” McKay wrote in a blog post.

The news follows Synk’s $200 million series D announcement from earlier this month.

According to Snyk, with DeepCode the company will be able to provide interpretable machine learning semantic code analysis to enable real-time workflows and reduce false negatives and false positives; and a new developer UX that includes code scanning at the IDE and git level.

“Core to our focus at DeepCode was creating a sophisticated AI platform that blends advanced machine learning algorithms and semantic analysis which makes scanning of code lightning-fast and incredibly accurate,” said Boris Paskalev, CEO of DeepCode. “By leveraging Snyk’s security expertise and comprehensive vulnerability database to train our engine, our accuracy will become better even faster, and we can reduce false positives to near-zero. This provides massive productivity benefits for developers and security teams and overall risk reduction.”