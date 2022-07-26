The developer security company, Snyk, today announced the launch of its comprehensive cloud security solution, Snyk Cloud. This extends the company’s existing developer security platform, enabling more organizations to embrace DevSecOps and facilitate collaboration between developers, operations, security, and compliance teams.

According to Snyk, this release allows global developers to take full ownership of their infrastructure while their security counterparts can define and operate a consistent cloud security posture spanning the whole software development lifecycle.

“Our global customers have witnessed firsthand how previous cybersecurity tenets have evolved profoundly, with cloud infrastructure now changing just as fast as the apps themselves. They’re eager for one comprehensive solution that provides a truly complete cloud picture, driving DevSecOps by enhancing developer productivity securely,” said Adi Sharabani, CTO at Snyk. “We’re incredibly proud to reveal this industry gamechanger, Snyk Cloud, the first developer security product designed for the cloud era in order to address every important stage of a modern app’s life today from development through to production.”

Snyk Cloud offers users the benefit of a unified platform and policy engine that equips them to manufacture secure deployments via a feedback loop running from code to cloud and back to code.

This works to secure the user’s cloud before deployment as well as to maintain its secure integrity while running. It also assesses and prioritizes the precise locations to provide fixes back in the code.

“Snyk’s developer-first approach disrupted the application security industry and we’re now aiming to apply many of those lessons learned to the fastest growing segment of cybersecurity today: cloud security,” said Peter McKay, CEO of Snyk. “Predicted to be worth $77.5 billion by 20261, this is an area ripe for change. Today’s news represents another important milestone for the developer security movement, and we look forward to the industry’s response to our vision of uniting AppSec and CloudSec teams to secure today’s apps more efficiently.”

