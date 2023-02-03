The software supply chain security company Sonatype is attempting to make it easier for development and security teams to come together and innovate. They announced new deployment options, enabling companies to run Sonatype software in the cloud.

Nexus Lifecycle and Nexus Firewall can now be deployed in the cloud, which enables companies to get up and running with these offerings faster, with enterprise-grade security baked in. It eliminates the need to manage infrastructure, while still getting the benefit of being able to protect the supply chain.

According to Sonatype’s State of the Software Supply Chain report, there has been an average annual increase in supply chain attacks of 742% per year for the past three years. This makes getting a supply chain security solution up and running quickly more important than ever.

“There has never been a greater need for the ability to detect code quality and implement security at the point of creation. Sonatype is answering that need and more, allowing developers, engineering teams, and enterprises to build software fearlessly in the environment that best works for them,” said Mitchell Johnson, chief product development officer at Sonatype.

In addition to faster deployments and scalability, companies can save money by avoiding paying for physical space or resources they don’t need. Configurable APIs also make it easy to connect these solutions with your existing tools.