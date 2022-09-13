The threat modeling and security cloud infrastructure company, ThreatModeler, has announced the general availability of ThreatModeler 6.0. This release offers users multiple new capabilities intended to improve the threat modeling process for both security and DevOps teams.

With this update comes a complete redesign of the platform’s interface, workflows, model building, and reporting based on customer feedback collected over time. According to the company, the goal of this update is to simplify threat modeling for developers as well as add more features to accomplish several tasks in one platform.

“ThreatModeler 6.0 sets the bar higher than ever before for what threat modeling can do to streamline secure-by-design for applications, cloud migration, and infrastructure as code,” said Archie Agarwal, founder and CEO of ThreatModeler. “This is a game-changer for collaboration between security and development teams, and the speed, effectiveness, and security enabled by this update will lead to immediate, unparalleled results for our customers.”

ThreatModeler 6.0 brings users an intuitive interface, providing them with more information, tools, and collaboration options in order to streamline the development of threat models.

Additionally, this release works to make managing threat models for large enterprises attainable without relying solely on coding. With this, developers and security teams gain a common language to help them better communicate and shift security left of the cloud development lifecycle.

Enhancements have also been made to collaboration and approvals workflows. Users can now tag collaborators as well as assign tasks that are tracked from beginning to end, with in-platform notifications so teams stay on pace.

ThreatModeler 6.0 also allows users to specify the time period, activity, and components of each report to offer a clear view of threats across security environments.

Lastly, the update builds on the IaC-Assist solution, enabling users to identify, review, and mitigate security flaws while writing code in real-time without leaving their coding environment.

For more information, click here.