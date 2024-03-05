WSO2 is updating its open-source identity and access management (IAM) software, Identity Server.

Key highlights of Identity Server 7.0 include a new authentication API, a new visual editor, and one-click access to application templates.

The new authentication API allows developers to build authentication flows that happen directly in an application rather than redirecting to a browser. It supports conditional authentication based on risk factors, user and access context, and other considerations. It also supports the use of OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect flows.

The new visual editor allows developers to look at both graphical and code views right next to each other. This allows them to see visually what the user will see as they write code.

The new one-click template access provides developers easy access to a variety of application templates (web, mobile, single-page, etc) and authentication types (one-time password, trusted token provider, third-party authentication, etc).

“Organizations delivering digital experiences need an IAM solution that enables developers to readily adapt to the evolving needs of the business, customers and partners,” said Geethika Cooray, vice president and general manager of identity and access management at WSO2. “Our secret sauce has always been to provide developers an awesome experience that maximizes their productivity and flexibility, and WSO2 Identity Server 7.0 takes that to a whole new level.”