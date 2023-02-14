The 2023 Call for Code, a global program that invites developers around the world to contribute to open-source technology projects that address social and humanitarian issues, has recently been announced by creator David Clark, founding partner IBM, charitable partner United Nations Human Rights, and program affiliate the Linux Foundation.

This year’s Call for Code is intended to encourage the development of AI-powered technology projects that target sustainability issues in order to fight against climate change.

According to Clark, Call for Code 2023 challenges developers around the world, students, and startups to build and contribute to solutions that help push sustainability forward by improving resource management, reducing pollution, and protecting biodiversity.

Additionally, this year the Call for Code Global Challenge will transition from a single global challenge to several “Challenge Rounds” spanning all through 2023. In each round, teams will compete for cash prizes out of a total pool of $1.4 million.

Interested teams can click here to register for the initial round, which will open on March 1 and will run through April 7. Winners have the opportunity to receive prizes in multiple Challenge Rounds, ranging from $3,000 to $10,000.

Additionally, one winning team from each category of developers, students, and startups will each be eligible to win a $50,000 prize at the end of the year, including open-source support from the Linux Foundation.

“Since its launch in 2018, Call for Code has become a global call to action for developers around the world to come together to think creatively about how they can use their skills to help solve some of the world’s most pressing problems. We believe that the new Call for Code Global Challenge format will empower even more developers to make an impact using open-source AI technology,” said David Clark, founder and CEO of Call for Code.

Click here to see the full list of topics within the sustainability theme.