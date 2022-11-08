Apptio, the technology business management company, today announced new product updates intended to help companies that are looking to more strongly control of their costs within challenging economic conditions

According to the company, these features offer decision-makers improved visibility and insights into their technology spending, offering a better understanding and communication of important business metrics as well as building operational agility in order to respond to new requirements.

Apptio is now providing users with deeper insights in order to bring heightened transparency and flexibility into technology spend.

With this, organizations gain several ways to view, understand, and analyze their data, whether that be through high-level insights or by drilling down to the resource level for in-depth cost analysis.

Additionally, Apptio’s new updates offer users assistance to connect project investments to the value being delivered by breaking down data silos within business, finance, and IT. This works to present insights in real terms to improve collaboration and alignment.

Lastly, new features focus on accelerating business agility. The new innovations are designed to help businesses build operational agility and respond more quickly to changing market conditions.

A few key features include:

Rightsizing Explorer to add an interactive launching pad to digest rightsizing recommendations

Container cost amortization to allow users to apply the full cost of consumed reserve instances and savings plans to Kubernetes clusters

Data integration of ApptioOne and Targetprocess to connect CFOs and financial teams to every level of Agile business functions

ROI tracking for resizing recommendations to allow for individual rightsizing recommendations to be automatically entered in Cloudability

Continued enhancements to the Targetprocess Solutions Library

A native integration solution for Targetprocess and Azure DevOps

For more information, visit the website.