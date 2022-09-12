The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit, open-source organization, today unveiled that PyTorch is transitioning away from Meta and joining the foundation where it will exist under the newly-formed PyTorch Foundation.

According to the PyTorch maintainers, since its inception back in 2016, the PyTorch machine learning framework has been adopted by over 2,400 contributors and 18,000 organizations to be used in both academic research and production environments.

The Linux Foundation has said that it will be working with project maintainers, its developer community, and the founding members of PyTorch in order to properly support the ecosystem.

“Growth around AI/ML and Deep Learning has been nothing short of extraordinary—and the community embrace of PyTorch has led to it becoming one of the five-fastest growing open source software projects in the world,” said Jim Zemlin, executive director for the Linux Foundation. “Bringing PyTorch to the Linux Foundation where its global community will continue to thrive is a true honor. We are grateful to the team at Meta—where PyTorch was incubated and grown into a massive ecosystem—for trusting the Linux Foundation with this crucial effort.”

Under the Linux Foundation, PyTorch and its community will gain access to many programs and support infrastructure such as training and certification programs, research, and local and global events.

Additionally, the LFX collaboration portal will enable the PyTorch community to identify future leaders, locate potential hires, and observe shared project dynamics.

“The new PyTorch Foundation board will include many of the AI leaders who’ve helped get the community where it is today, including Meta and our partners at AMD, AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and NVIDIA. I’m excited to keep building the PyTorch community and advancing AI research,” said Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Meta.

To learn more about the new PyTorch Foundation, click here.