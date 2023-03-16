Scaled Agile Inc., provider of business agility system SAFe, today announced the release of two new flagship products: SAFe 6.0 and SAFe Studio.

SAFe 6.0 offers users the latest version of the Scaled Agile Framework, courses, certifications, toolkits, and online learning and SAFe Studio is a platform where SAFe professionals can learn, practice, and manage SAFe.

With the newest version of the Scaled Agile Framework, value flow for teams, Agile Release Trains (ARTs), Solution Trains, and portfolios has been improved with eight new flow accelerators.

SAFe 6.0 also brings enterprises the business and technology patterns necessary for expanding SAFe across the organization with guidance for Agile executive teams, business-enabled ARTs, and Agile business functions.

“SAFe has become the world standard for enterprises to achieve business agility at scale. We take this responsibility seriously, continually investing in evolving SAFe to support and enable the latest technology and business trends. These new releases represent a significant advance in how enterprises integrate SAFe practices in day-to-day work, make the change stick, and achieve the benefits of true business agility,” said Scaled Agile’s CEO, Chris James.

Next, SAFe Studio is an evolution of the subscription-based platform that allows SAFe professionals to learn, practice, and manage SAFe. According to the company, this release was designed to manage organizational change and translate SAFe guidance into execution.

SAFe Studio is geared at supporting trainers and coaches, teams, individuals, and Scaled Agile Partners with multiple SAFe learning and practices, including: