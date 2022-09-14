ScaleOut announced version 2 of its ScaleOut Digital Twin Streaming Service with a focus on building powerful digital twin applications.

The upgrade includes wider support for C# digital twin development, integrated timers, automatic initialization of digital twin applications from file-based data, and new capabilities for real-world applications.

Developers can now create digital twin models in in C# using .NET 6 for deployment on both Windows and Linux systems. The latest release also includes performance improvements to the Azure-based execution platform.

“Digital twins have the potential to significantly boost situational awareness for a wide range of mission-critical applications. We believe this release will further accelerate adoption of digital twins in applications that track live systems with many data sources,” said Dr. William Bain, the CEO and founder of ScaleOut Software.

The integrated timers can trigger code execution and they are able to detect missing or delayed messages from data sources and can then signal alerts.

More information about the latest release is available here.