Ballerine is an open-source infrastructure for user identity and risk management that helps companies verify customer identity by composing verification processes through modular building blocks, components, and third-party integrations.

“The goal is to allow any company to manage user identity and risk in a way that suits them and their unique changing needs,” the project’s GitHub page states.

It allows for multiple vendors accessible in one UI and case management dashboards, customizable UX and UI, and more.

With Ballerine Web & Mobile SDK Flows users can generate custom-made, branded flows to collect KYC/KYB documents and other user information.

Web SDK offers pre-made KYC/KYB Templates and UI packs, customizable UI and flow to fit the desired experience and brand.