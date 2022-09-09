Umami was built as an open source, privacy-focused alternative to Google Analytics that lets users gather the data they need while respecting user privacy.

Because it doesn’t collect any personal information, doesn’t use cookies, and doesn’t track users across websites, it doesn’t require users to display a cookie notice.

All data is anonymized and makes it impossible to identify any individual user to enhance security.

“Umami is easy to use and understand without needing to run complicated reports. Umami collects only the metrics you care about and everything fits on a single page,” the project’s website states.

Users can also track any events on their website like button clicks and form entries. Then they can segment the data using any metric such as browser, OS, and country.

Umami requires a server with Node.js version 12 or newer and it supports MySQL and PostgreSQL databases.