Identity orchestration company Strata Identity today announced the most recent version of the Maverics platform to allow users to unify identity orchestration capabilities between legacy on-premise tools, modern cloud, and multi-vendor environments without rewriting applications.

Maverics enables businesses to create a vendor-agnostic identity fabric via a visual management interface intended to support any identity provider (IDP), including on-premise and cloud systems from AWS, Azure, Okta, and GCP.

Additionally, the platform also provides fault tolerant protection features that utilize an air gap architecture to be sure that identity services are kept up even if the connection to Strata’s cloud is ever interrupted.

Maverics also offer no-code orchestration for all identity use cases and all types of users, such as user journeys, application modernization for transitioning from legacy systems to the cloud, deploying passwordless and multi-factor authentication, and supporting concurrent IDP scenarios.

“Strata’s Maverics is the first Identity Orchestration platform that meets the needs of large, global enterprises that have to reconcile on-premises, multi-cloud, and multi-vendor hybrid environments,” said Eric Olden, CEO of Strata Identity. “By decoupling applications from identity, Maverics supports virtually any use case and enforces consistent access policies across incompatible systems without the need to rewrite any app code.”

Lastly, the platform features a visual interface and self-service capabilities for delegated administration in order to help automate the creation and management of an identity fabric. It also supports several customer environments and brings built-in support for third-party observability and monitoring tools.

