Talent company Randstad NV of the Netherlands has acquired Torc, a next-generation AI-powered marketplace platform that has enrolled more than 25,000 digital talent worldwide. Torc, which was started by the team that built and sold Topcoder, created an AI-driven platform that matches skilled developers with projects needed by clients around the world.

The acquisition, according to Randstad NV’s announcement, will enable enablement company Randstad Digital “to further accelerate clients’ access to digital talent, including global delivery centers, to meet its digital ambitions across cloud, data, digital engineering, and customer experience capabilities.”

Michael Morris, CEO and co-founder of Torc, told SD Times: “Joining Randstad Digital isn’t just an exciting new chapter for Torc, it’s a significant step forward for the global talent sourcing industry that promises to deliver unmatched innovation, speed and scalability in a talent marketplace. We’ve always been loyal to the physics of work, tech community career development, and providing the ultimate talent matching experience for companies. Torc‘s vision will accelerate as part of Randstad Digital, and, together, we’ll set new standards for how companies and talent engage worldwide.”

“Recognize is proud to have incubated Torc alongside a management team who are visionaries at the forefront of open talent platform innovation. As part of Randstad Digital, Torc will further accelerate the adoption of AI-enabled talent experience and delivery. Together, they will define the next-generation delivery model for technology and digital skills and services,” said Francisco D’Souza, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Recognize.

