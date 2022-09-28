Enterprise automation company UiPath is previewing new features coming to its Business Automation Platform.

“The UiPath Business Automation Platform provides the foundation every enterprise needs to develop new apps and automate existing ones. Whether the desired business outcome is acceleration of profitable growth, cost savings, or improved employee and customer experiences, UiPath makes it easy to transform more processes into digital, automated workflows,” said Ted Kummert, executive vice president, products & engineering at UiPath.

UiPath Studio Web is a browser-based automation development tool and it now includes capabilities to make it easier to create public-facing processes and apps for customer service and value chain use cases.

Continuous delivery updates include Automation Hub featuring ROI comparisons between estimated and actual benefits, Process Mining, and Assisted Task Mining that captures the common way a process is completed and the natural variations that occur.

Following UiPath’s acquisition of Re:infer, a new Communications Mining feature has been added to unlock additional value from communications data. Customers can analyze emails, documents, chat logs, social messages, and more.

Other platform intelligence includes native support for financial statements and supply chain documents in Document Understanding, and the ability to read new types of screen content in AI Computer Vision.

Automation Cloud now supports delayed enterprise releases and Automation Cloud Robots now supports site-to-site VPN support. Other updates include IP range restrictions, customer-managed keys, Process Mining and Serverless robots updates, high availability disaster recovery support, and lower resource requirements.

The company also announced a partnership with Microsoft to build integrations for automations. As a result, UiPath is now available through the Azure Marketplace.