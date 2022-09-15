Vonage, the cloud communications company, today announced Vonage AI Studio, a low code/no code tool for designing, creating, and deploying customer engagement solutions that operate in natural language using AI.

According to the company, Vonage AI Studio helps to improve customer engagement through personalized and automated interactions across voice, SMS, and messaging apps such as WhatsApp.

This new release is intended for developers and IT teams to build natural language customer engagement solutions such as virtual assistants for self service support, billing updates, appointment scheduling, FAQs, and more with the ability to embed them into any application.

Additionally, it incorporates machine learning models that adapt by utilizing higher performance messages.

Vonage said that these AI conversational capabilities work to enhance interactions by allowing for better customer engagement and offering a personalized experience across different channels.

“Today’s businesses need to engage with customers across all modes of communication,seamlessly moving among channels and maintaining meaningful connections through every stage of the customer journey,” said Savinay Berry, executive vice president of product and engineering at Vonage. “We’ve already seen how our customers are benefiting from the power of AI Studio capabilities by deploying AI Virtual Assistant within our unified communications solution. With the launch of Vonage AI Studio as a standalone product, we are putting conversational building blocks right into our customers hands, powering automated messaging and speech-enabled applications that free up agents while providing their own customers with a personalized experience at every touchpoint.”

For more information, watch the YouTube video.