Call for Code is an annual development challenge in which developers create solutions to help with a problem the world is facing. It is sponsored by David Clark Cause, IBM, United Nations Human Rights, and the Linux Foundation. This year, the challenge urges developers to create solutions that take on climate change.

The solutions that are submitted can address a diverse range of climate challenges and provide things such as new ways to improve sustainable production, consumption, and management of resources; reduce pollution creation; protect biodiversity; and much more.

“From rising sea levels, extreme weather events, wildfires and droughts, to food insecurity, health impacts, mass migrations, and increasing global conflict, there is no denying that climate change is a humanitarian crisis. With its global reach and history of success over the years, we’re excited to work with Call for Code, as it has proven to be the gold standard when it comes to engaging developers around the world to innovate for social good,” said Bill Stark, Chief Impact Officer at Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Alliance.

The teams that register on the new Global Challenge resource site on BeMyApp can attend Challenge Accelerator events to help fast-track their projects that include skills-building materials, exclusive toolkits, APIs, and data sets from The Weather Company and participating IBM Ecosystem partners.

The challenge opens today and projects can be submitted before the deadline of October 31, 2022. The Grand Prize winner will receive $200,000 and solution implementation support from IBM Ecosystem partners.

Also, Call for Code was selected as the preferred innovation platform of Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Alliance, one of the largest public/private climate partnerships.

