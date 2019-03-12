Back in the late 1950s when iterative and incremental development methods — two of the underpinnings of Agile development — were first being utilized at IBM’s Service Bureau Corp. in Los Angeles, it would have been inconceivable that development teams could be created one day to work together on the same project from multiple remote locations. One of the core tenets of the Agile development manifesto was that team members — including the developers and business people involved — should be face-to-face throughout an entire agile project. But, today there are three challenges that can make this difficult: 1) Getting the time commitment from business people; 2) Finding developers in the same time zone, never mind the same office space; and 3) Low unemployment requiring companies to find ways to attract the best talent in whatever geography it takes.

But the latest 2018 State of Agile Report found that times are changing. According to the report, 79 percent of those surveyed responded that they had at least some distributed agile teams, and in many ways this reflects today’s work reality that 43 percent of us are working remotely.

Over the last five years I have almost exclusively managed Agile teams composed of team members stretching across the U.S. One of my teams has been working with the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to create and launch the Marine Minerals Information System (MMIS). MMIS is a state-of-the-art tool that was developed to assist decision-makers in managing coastal recovery and planning coastal resilience projects.

In order to build MMIS remotely, we applied the Scrum framework and used a host of tools to emulate face-to-face interactions. Here are the seven tools we used: