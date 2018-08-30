ActivePDF, the leading provider of PDF automation solutions and technologies, is proud to announce the major release and availability of DocConverter 10.1.0. The updated version of DocConverter enhances the user experience for developers, IT managers, and other professionals. Updated enhancements include new P3Rest settings, newly-supported file types, improved conversion functionalities, and more.

DocConverter 10.1.0 expands on previous versions enabling users to transform hundreds of file types to and from high-fidelity PDF, while implementing the latest upgraded functionalities.

In addition to updates to the code for improved performance, DocConverter 10.1.0 includes the following new features:

– P3Rest Settings: Users can manage all P3Rest settings from the Configuration Manager for easy navigation and an overall enhanced user experience. For more information and visual examples, visit the P3Rest Administration Tool Settings page.

– PDF Profiles View Mode: Another upgrade to the Configuration Manager, is the introduction of a new feature that gives users the ability to specify PDF viewing options. DocConverter enables easy selection options on viewing PDF documents, whether configuring to the initial view, full screen, or other display settings.

– Temp File Location: Previously, temp files were only allowed to be created on the C: drive. With DocConverter 10.1.0, users are able to create temp files on other drives providing for a wider variety of versatile, compatible, and collaborative options.

– Conversion Upgrades: DocConverter 10.1.0 supports converting XPS and OXPS file types to PDF via the API, enabling users to do more at the backend level. DocConverter 10.1.0 also adds support for converting email messages that contain embedded and/or attached Microsoft® Word files to PDF.

“Developers and other IT professionals today expect to be able to do more with their APIs and applications, or at least be given a choice to do so,” says Tim Sullivan, ActivePDF Chief Architect and CEO. “DocConverter 10.1.0 creates an environment where users can do more, without having to make major changes to their workflow processes. We upgraded DocConverter with scalability and efficiency in mind, providing new and improved functionalities to benefit everyone from developers and IT professionals to end clients and their users.”

DocConverter 10.1.0 also offers the powerful V-12 Engine Add-on. This high-powered embedded component, provides fast, reliable, and scalable PDF conversion from .doc/.docx and .xls/.xlsx files to PDF and PDF/A without additional 3rd-party licensing from other Office programs.

To learn more about install requirements and other information on DocConverter 10.1.0, visit Release Notes. Download the DocConverter 10.1.0 free trial here.