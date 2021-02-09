Adobe announced new Adobe Experience Cloud capabilities this week at its Developers Live conference that aims to help developers deliver cohesive content across every touch point.

“Until now, content has been siloed and difficult for developers to easily access to create new app-like experiences that meet consumer expectations,” Josh van Tonder, the head of strategy and product marketing at Adobe Experience Manager, wrote in a blog post.

To address these siloes, Adobe released new headless content management system (CMS) capabilities in Adobe Experience Manager.

One key feature is the GraphQL APIs for headless content delivery, which lets developers get content that matches the needs of their app. Queries can also now return all nested content in a single call that boosts overall app performance, according to Adobe.

Adobe also offers an agility functionality that can extend from headless to hybrid content delivery whenever needed, improving experience and content velocity.

“By leveraging the GraphQL API, a mobile app developer can query for marketing content from Adobe Experience Manager. Personalized content is then sent to the app which renders its UI. From there, a marketer can use Experience Manager’s authoring UI to flexibly add and edit marketing content across multiple devices and touchpoints, saving the marketer time and resources,” Tonder added.

n addition, the Adobe Experience Manager can now integrate and extend commerce services from Magento and other Commerce Integration Frameworks (CIF). CIF is built on rich APIs that can be easily extended, the company explained. This creates a storefront authoring experience in Adobe Experience Manager that aims to both improves agility and reduce cost.

Lastly, Adobe released Adobe Experience manager as a cloud service, which enables developers to combine the AEM Content Management System with AEM Digital Asset Management. Developers also have access to continuous delivery and integration for updates with zero downtime.

The new cloud service leverages a built-in Content Delivery Network (CDN) and is based on a dynamic architecture that auto scales. The service also validates customer code using automated tests and uses automated tests to scan for common vulnerabilities.