CodeSee, the code visibility platform that detects, visualizes, and automates code understanding for a maintainable, resilient codebase, today announced the launch of Open Source Hub (OSH).

OSH offers developers of all skill levels a place to learn, contribute, explore, and connect through open-source communities globally.

According to the company, rather than being a community dedicated to highlighting projects for developers to work on, OSH provides developers with tools to onboard and fully understand all of the code in an open-source project.

This works to simplify the process of contributing, collaborating, and making a meaningful impact when working with open-source code.

This open-source community intends to bring together maintainers, contributors, projects, mentorship, support, and communication alongside a community Discord server.

“We need more developers learning from and contributing to open source so that all of our codebases are more maintainable and resilient. Every codebase is affected by open-source so we need to help each other ramp up in these codebases quickly and support one another right now,” said Shanea Leven, co-founder and CEO at CodeSee. “Open Source Hub is more than a product or network, it is a movement. A movement for developers at all skill levels to come together, learn, collaborate, and contribute to and support open-source with the code visibility tools and manpower it desperately needs.”

With OSH, developers can now see the impact of changes using CodeSee to create a visualization of the codebase as well as build personal profiles and portfolios that showcase their contribution and its impact.

Additionally, developers can search for and begin projects that fit their needs and areas of interest, access engaging content and programs regularly, and participate in events such as livestreams, public stages, and hackathons.

To learn more, visit the website. To join the Discord community, click here.