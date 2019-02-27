CollabNet VersionOne has announced the Winter 2019 release for VersionOne for Agile Management, Continuum for DevOps and TeamForge. According to the company, this release takes aim at helping developers work better together and meet Agile and DevOps business goals.

The company’s VersionOne product is designed for scaling Agile in the enterprise. It provides end-to-end visibility and enterprise collaboration capabilities. Continuum is the company’s DevOps automation and intelligence solution with performance management, value stream orchestration, release automation and compliance and audit capabilities. Lastly, TeamForge is the company’s secure development and CI solution. It features collaboration, visibility, version control and reporting capabilities.

The Winter 2019 release introduces:

Template creation for recurring initiatives and common work. According to the company, this will reduce mistakes and errors associated with generating portfolio and work items

Epic/feature awareness has been updated with intelligent tracking for work items such as a story or defect in VersionOne, Jira and Visual Studio Team Services

Tighter integration between VersionOne and Continuum

TeamForge baselining for productivity enhancements

Managed replica servers for managing all replica server/repository associations

Enhanced Git code reviews for better understanding of what files have been reviewed

“We are pleased to introduce new features and functionality for our entire family of solutions that help organizations practice Value Stream Management and seamlessly scale Agile and DevOps transformations,” said Flint Brenton, CEO at CollabNet. “2018 was a breakout year for Value Stream Management as more of the world’s greatest software innovators adopt this model to ensure they deliver value that matters most to customers and benefits the business.”