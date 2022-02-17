It was recently announced that Elastic and Amazon have resolved the trademark infringement lawsuit related to the term Elasticsearch. With this resolution, the only Elasticsearch on AWS and the AWS Marketplace is Elastic Cloud.

This comes as a long awaited conclusion to the license battle between the two companies due to the change to the license of ElasticSearch and Kibana back in 2021. The open-source license was changed to SSPL as a result of Elastic believing customers were being misled by Amazon offering Amazon Elasticsearch Service, and that Amazon was abusing the intent of the open-source license and profiting off the project.

Amazon has since renamed Amazon Elasticsearch Service, to Amazon OpenSearch Service.

With this resolution, the companies hope to remove any confusion in the marketplace and provide clarity to their communities and customers.

This resolution means that there is now only one Elasticsearch and it comes from Elastic. When using Elasticsearch, regardless of it being the Elastic Cloud service in AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud, it is coming directly from the people who created the product.

According to Elastic, in the future it will be looking to collaborate more with Amazon in order to bring added ease of use to their shared customer base who use Elastic on AWS. Elastic has already seen benefits from its partnership around recent areas of investment geared towards streamlining data ingestion and making onboarding easier to Elastic Cloud on AWS.

Additionally, Elastic has announced over 20 new integrations in order to streamline data ingestion into Elastic. These include AWS FireLens, Amazon S3 Storage Lens, the Elastic Serverless Forwarder in the AWS Serverless Application Repository, Elastic and AWS Web Application Firewall, and the Elastic and AWS Network Firewall.

Elastic Cloud has also been certified as a part of the AWS ISV Workload Migration Program. This works to support the migration of customers to Elastic Cloud on AWS and allows Elastic to simplify the migration process with onboarding guidance and migration resources.