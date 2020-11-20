Gravitational changed its name to Teleport and released the Teleport Unified Access Plane.

“The decision to formally change our name to Teleport supports the natural evolution that our company has followed from the point it was founded – to create software for engineers that allows them to quickly access any resource anywhere,” said Ev Kontsevoy, the CEO and cofounder of Teleport.

Teleport Unified Access Plane aims to solve a deficiency in alternative solutions by providing consolidated access to all computing resources such as servers, Kubernetes clusters, or internal applications across all environments and behind network address translation NAT).

The solution was created to provide secure access to all resources and to enable secure connection, regardless of which NAT is being used.

Developers will also have increased productivity by having instant access to any computing environment, on any cloud, on premise, or on the edge, according to the company.

They can also get complete visibility into access and behavior and have the assurance that they are complying with security standards such as SOC2, PCI, and FEDRamp without modification.

The Teleport Unified Access Plane solution includes Teleport Server Access, Teleport Kubernetes Access and Teleport Application Access.