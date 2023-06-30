GitHub Enterprise Server (GHES) 3.9 is now available with more features that can help organizations collaborate better, gain better observability, and have faster workflows.

Among its highlights are a new time-based view in GitHub Projects, as well as the ability to standardize issues with tools such as issue forms.

GitHub Projects has been enhanced with other new features, such as a new roadmap layout, automation tools, and more. Teams can now make use of the roadmap layout to visualize issues and pull requests over time, keep projects up to date with two new workflows, and create issue forms to guide team members on how to submit the right content.

There are also new features aimed at reducing vulnerabilities in code. The new secret scanning feature checks custom patterns for sensitive information on push, while the new code scanning capability can be enabled quickly to prevent vulnerabilities from getting to production. Administrators can now enable code scanning on a repository in just a few clicks.

Additionally, users can now scale self-hosted runners with more confidence as GitHub now backs the Kubernetes-based Actions Runner Controller. At the same time, administrators are given more control and insight for managing GHES with improved logging, new upgrade tools, and more updates to the audit log.

“GitHub Enterprise Server is a critical service for thousands of companies, and availability of the service is job number 1 for operators. In GHES 3.9, we’ve added new tools and telemetry to help them more easily observe and manage the appliance,” Melody Mileski, senior product marketing manager at GitHub, and David Jarzebowski, senior product manager at GitHub wrote.

Additional details on the new release are available here.