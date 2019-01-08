GitHub wants to make its software development platform even more accessible to developers with updates to GitHub Free and GitHub Enterprise. The company announced GitHub will now provide developers with unlimited free private repositories as well as a new unified offering for enterprise users.

The unlimited free private repositories will enable developers to use GitHub for private projects, and include up to three collaborators per repository. “Many developers want to use private repos to apply for a job, work on a side project, or try something out in private before releasing it publicly. Starting today, those scenarios, and many more, are possible on GitHub at no cost,” Nat Friedman, CEO of GitHub, wrote in a post.

GitHub will still offer its free public repositories, which allow for an unlimited amount of collaborators, Friedman explained.

In addition, the GitHub Enterprise project is available for Enterprise Cloud and Enterprise Server. It will enable organizations to take advantage of GitHub’s platform in a cloud or self-hosted configuration, GitHub explained. “And with GitHub Connect, these products can be securely linked, providing a hybrid option so developers can work seamlessly across both environments,” wrote Friedman.

GitHub also provides GitHub Pro and GitHub Team for developers and teams looking for professional coding and collaboration solutions as well as a free version of GitHub Team.

According to GitHub competitor GitLab, this move is thanks to the company’s increased market pressure competition. “When we originally announced GitLab.com I made the main point that it would have private repos for free. I think it is great for beginner users that private repos on GitHub are now free. If you’re starting to program and aren’t ready to share your code with the world yet, you don’t have to have a paid account to keep it private,” Sid Sijbrandij, CEO of GitLab, wrote in a post.