Git tool provider GitKraken launched GitLens 12 with support for Visual Studio Code for the Web and github.dev. GitLens is an extension for Git that can be used in various IDEs, and according to the company, is the most downloaded Git extension for Visual Studio Code.

In addition, premium features like Worktrees and Visual File History are now available through the GitLens Free+ and Pro plans.

“Bringing the power of GitLens to the Web is an incredible milestone, and introduces compelling new opportunities for developers. Now everyone can access GitLens’ rich insights to better understand why things changed, when, and by whom, directly from their browser” says Eric Amodio, CTO and CPO of GitKraken.

GitLens 12 provides support for Visual Studio Code for the Web, which gives users the ability to edit GitHub repositories in VS Code in a web browser, on desktops or tablets, with no install required.

The release also introduces upgraded GitLens plans. The free plan provides access to premium features on public repositories, while the Pro plan is a paid subscription that provides access to those features on both private and public repositories, along with priority support and more benefits to come.

“Today’s launch is a great milestone – for GitLens users, the product, and our company,” said Matt Johnston, CEO of GitKraken. “Not only is it a major release for all GitLens users, this is the first step toward creating premium features and enterprise integrations that will lead to an even more powerful GitLens in the future.”