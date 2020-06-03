After over two months of lockdowns due to the novel coronavirus, many states have started or are about to start the process of reopening. While some things will be opening up, many companies, especially those in the tech industry where remote work can be easily achieved, will continue to keep their employees out of the office.

A recent Bitglass report indicated widespread support for continued remote work. They found that 84% of survey respondents would continue to support remote work even after stay-at-home orders are lifted.

The coronavirus has also resulted in a significant number of layoffs and unprecedented numbers of unemployment in the United States, with the U.S. Department of Labor reporting that the unemployment rate hit 14.7% as of April. Still, there are a lucky few companies who are looking to bring on more employees, and they will need to navigate changes to the onboarding process. And as the economy recovers, companies might need to rehire for roles that had been eliminated. Likewise, there are a number of considerations for those looking for new positions as well.

Traditionally, most interviews for technical roles consist of multiple stages. First there is a phone screen, which may include some technical questions. That likely will remain the same, as it was already done remotely. Then, there is the traditional behavioral interview that everyone goes through, often conducted by someone from HR.

“In thinking through the differences, hiring in-person carries the benefit of being in the same room as the candidate, allowing you to interpret physical cues, get that ‘gut’ feeling about someone, and determine a cultural fit based on their behavior and interactions. On the flip side, candidates can see how the company presents itself and operates on any particular day,” said Ken Schnee, general manager of the Media, Entertainment, and Hospitality group at New York-based IT and services company Sterling.

According to Schnee, hiring managers traditionally would say: “I would never hire someone without meeting them face-to-face.” This had been changing due to the rise of the gig economy, digital nomads, and remote workers, and the COVID-19 crisis has been another tipping point, Schnee explained.

“In addition, improvements in technology have conditioned the hiring process to become streamlined such that most of the elements of the in-person experience are now covered. Hiring managers can conduct interviews via online video tools and engage candidates with their teams to drive cultural interaction,” said Schnee.

The next stage of the interview process for a technical role would probably be a technical interview, or whiteboard interview, where candidates are given a problem to solve on the spot. With remote interviews, a whiteboard interview isn’t possible on a physical whiteboard. Online coding challenges are another approach to the technical interview that had been gaining popularity even before the forced switch to remote work.