The Linux Foundation and The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) today announced a new Cloud Native Developer Bootcamp.

The Cloud Native Developer Bootcamp works to provide developers, cloud architects, and others who are new to cloud native technologies with the tools needed to be successful in designing, building, and deploying cloud native applications

According to the CNCF’s 2021 Cloud Native Survey, container adoption and Kubernetes have gone mainstream, with 5.6 million developers utilizing Kubernetes globally. However, with the rising demand for talent, this number of developers (making up around 31% of all backend developers) remains insufficient to meet that demand. The bootcamp will help to address this shortage head on and make it easier for those interested to receive the proper training as well as a verifiable certification.

Starting with an introduction to open-source software development, git, and Linux, the bootcamp then transitions into specifics about DevOps and site reliability engineering (SRE) principles and practices. Finally, users will dig into Kubernetes and containers for developers and finish with the Certified Kubernetes Application Developer certification as well as advanced training in using GitOps for continuous delivery on Kubernetes with Flux.

With 10-15 hours of effort per week, the bootcamp can be completed in about six months and includes courses such as:

“Adoption of cloud native technologies by organizations around the world has truly crossed the chasm, with Kubernetes being a de facto component of most technology stacks,” said Clyde Seepersad, SVP, and general manager of training & certification at The Linux Foundation. “There is a significant shortage of cloud talent worldwide, in addition to challenges around upskilling existing professionals who are used to traditional development methodologies. This bootcamp will lower the barrier to entry for anyone interested in a cloud native development career, and will help more organizations source the talent they need to meet their digital transformation goals.”