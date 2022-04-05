The observability company New Relic today launched its service level management experience in order to allow developers, operators, and executives to operationalize SRE best practices and maintain system uptime and reliability.

This release includes one-click Service Level Indicators (SLI) and Service Level Objectives (SLO) setup, recommendations to customize metrics, unified health reports and alerting for SLO compliance, and error budget tracking.

The new service level management is included with the all-in-one New Relic observability platform, making it available to current users without an additional charge or license.

According to the company, this experience works to address the challenges of adopting agile development, DevOps, CI/CD, and pipeline automation by providing development teams with a simple option to set up and track their SLI and SLO metrics.

Each team’s setup revolves around the services that they manage while also remaining consistent and offering familiarity to engineering leaders working to manage multiple different teams.

“With service level management in New Relic One, we’re empowering engineers to adopt and operationalize the industry best practices in SRE and DevOps — making standardized reliability and uptime measurement a critical part of the entire software development lifecycle,” said Bill Staples, CEO of New Relic. “Feedback from developers, operations and even executives at companies who have used this capability in preview has been overwhelmingly positive. I look forward to all our customers adopting this capability and realizing more value from their investment in New Relic for all their observability needs.”

More information is available in New Relic’s blog post on the release.