Octopus Deploy, provider of continuous deployment orchestration software, today announced that it has expanded support for teams that are containerizing their applications and services.

With the latest updates, DevOps teams now have the ability to modernize CI/CD practices at their own pace as well as manage new and older applications all in the same tool.

Octopus 2022.2 expands support for cloud-native applications that run on container hosted platforms such as Amazon EKS and ECS, Azure AKS, and Google GKE.

According to the company, this release makes it simpler for users to configure their cloud resources through dynamic infrastructure discovery and improve support for serverless components such as Amazon Lambda.

Additionally, users gain access to integration previews with enterprise change management using ServiceNow.

“The release of Octopus 2022.2 isn’t about arbitrarily shifting every component or rewriting every application elsewhere for its own sake, but it helps teams take advantage of opportunity. Our customers can now combine the right set of technologies and tools, and be strategic about where to modernize and where to maintain,” said Paul Stovell, founder and CEO of Octopus Deploy.

Octopus 2022.2 brings users several other new features as well, including:

Dynamic caching introduced to Octopus Cloud in order to improve performance and responsiveness across multiple regions

Improvements that allow teams to customize the look and feel

Security updates for OAuth authentication flows and session invalidation

This release supports all major cloud architectures, which allows users to containerize and modernize their CI/CD pipelines while also expanding and maintaining business continuity. To download Octopus 2022.2, click here.