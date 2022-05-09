Opsera, the continuous orchestration platform for DevOps, and the technology services and digital transformation company, Mindtree, today announced that they are entering into a partnership.

The combination of the companies is intended to enable enterprises to increase scale, speed-to-market, and customer satisfaction as they advance along their transformation journey.

“We are confident that our partnership with Opsera will give our customers an even greater competitive edge in times of rapid change and transformation,” said Radhakrishnan Rajagopalan, global head of technology services at Mindtree. “No-code DevOps orchestration is a revolutionary approach to software delivery that ensures the strictest speed, quality and security standards until they are met. We look forward to bringing this solution to our customers and also providing Opsera’s customers with our own unique approach and capabilities around digital transformation at scale.”

According to the companies, in order to get the most out of the cloud and digital solutions, organizations need to successfully adopt DevOps practices and tools to maintain velocity, security, and quality of software development.

With this collaboration, Mindtree users gain access to Opsera’s no-code DevOps orchestration platform that provisions engineering teams’ choice of CI/CD tools from a common architectural framework and builds declarative pipelines for several different use cases.

Additionally, users of Opsera are able to take advantage of Mindtree’s engineering capabilities.

“Partnering with Mindtree helps strengthen our collective approach to help engineering and IT organizations turn DevOps practices into improved business performance,” said Chandra Ranganathan, co-founder and CEO of Opsera. “Mindtree offers some of the most cutting-edge digital transformation capabilities that large organizations need to stay competitive. Its expertise combined with our no-code DevOps orchestration platform will help Mindtree’s customers accelerate their DevOps initiatives. We also look forward to utilizing Mindtree’s digital transformation capabilities to help our customers excel.”

