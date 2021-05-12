Planview, a global leader in Portfolio Management and Work Management, today announced the appointment of Razat Gaurav as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Gaurav, who is also joining the Company’s Board of Directors, succeeds Greg Gilmore, who is retiring and will continue to serve on the Board of Directors.

With more than 20 years of experience in the enterprise software space, Gaurav brings proven leadership in scaling and growing businesses on a global basis. Most recently, Gaurav served as CEO of LLamasoft, where he was instrumental in driving an expanded product vision for AI based supply chain design and decision making. This vision, combined with a purpose-driven culture, enabled the company to more than double its revenue in three years and resulted in a successful $1.5 billion acquisition by Coupa in November 2020. Earlier in his career, Gaurav held leadership positions at Blue Yonder, i2 Technologies, and Ernst & Young’s management consulting practice. He also served on the Board of Directors of Sparta Systems (since acquired by Honeywell) and LLamasoft.

“Enterprises today are grappling with massive change and a surge in digital transformation initiatives – and the way teams work to turn strategy into outcomes has to evolve,” said Gaurav. “Planview has a rich history of technology innovation and industry leadership, as well as a proven track record of partnering with customers to transform their enterprises to meet the demands of our changing environment. I’m pleased to join Planview at an exciting time in the company’s growth trajectory and look forward to working with the team to reimagine the future of digital transformation in the enterprise.”

Gaurav’s appointment marks the next step for Planview as it looks to further accelerate its growth. Most recently, Planview acquired Clarizen and Changepoint, advancing the Company’s leadership in Portfolio Management and Work Management, and creating an unmatched community of Agile leaders, PMOs, PPM, and Professional Services Automation (PSA) practitioners. In December 2020, the company was acquired by private equity firms TPG and TA Associates for $1.6 billion.

“I have had the privilege of knowing Razat for several years and have seen firsthand his ability to build technology businesses that create differentiated value for their customers. His track record of driving growth through innovation and company culture makes him a perfect fit for Planview,” said Nehal Raj, Partner at TPG Capital. “On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Greg for his leadership and stewardship of Planview for more than 25 years. We wish him the best in his retirement and appreciate his continued service on the board.”

“Under Greg’s leadership, Planview has established itself as an industry leader and trusted partner to its customers,” said Ashu Agrawal, a Managing Director at TA Associates. “Looking ahead, we are confident that Razat brings the ideal combination of digital transformation expertise and experience successfully scaling enterprise software businesses to lead Planview through its next chapter. We’re pleased to welcome him aboard.”

“It has been an honor and a privilege to help lead Planview for the last 25 years, and to work alongside such extraordinary colleagues, customers, and partners,” said Gilmore. “I’m proud of the accomplishments and results we have delivered as a company, and believe that Planview is well positioned for exceptional success in the years to come.”