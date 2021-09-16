Postman API announced that it’s redefining the API Management category with the launch of a new version of the platform.

The new and improved features include deeper integration with version control systems, all-new private API networks which provides a central directory of all internal APIs in an organization, and simplified API documentation and onboarding.

The new version of the platform also includes a new enterprise governance feature in which team members with the Community Manager role can now view all public collection links created by all team members in one place, with the ability to see who created which link and remove any links to collections that are not for public viewing.

Developers can now bring together key components with the definition of APIs including source code management, CI/CD, API gateways, and APM to help you govern the entire API landscape.

“Over the last few years we’ve seen the API-first mindset become embraced by a wide range of customers, from individual developers and early-stage teams to Fortune 500 companies,” said Abhinav Asthana, co-founder and CEO of Postman. “Meanwhile, the entire API Management category has been stuck in a code-first world—focusing only on gateways and lacking the tooling necessary to harness the true power of APIs. We believe that the transition from code-first to API-first is a significant technology shift, and that to succeed in the API-first world, engineering organizations need a set of API tools integrated into a new category of solutions: API Platforms.”